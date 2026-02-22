Operation 'Trashi-I': Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar:

Two terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed during an encounter with security forces in a remote area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. According to the White Knight Corps, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under Operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area on the basis of credible intelligence inputs collated from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and its own intelligence sources.

Arms and ammunition recovered

The Army said the terrorists were killed in the general area of Passerkut in Chatroo belt and recovered arms and ammunition that included two AK-47 rifles from them.

Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X said, "Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from J-K Police, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area.

"Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain."

Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, the troops dominated the encounter site wherein two terrorists have been successfully neutralised, the Army said. "The hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary," it added.

Terrorists killed are Pakistani nationals

Quoting preliminary inputs, officials said both the slain terrorists were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The terrorists were hiding inside a mudhouse in the foothills when they opened fire on the approaching search teams, triggering a fierce gunfight, officials said.

They added that search operations in the area are still underway to rule out the presence of any other militants.

The Chatroo forest belt had witnessed nearly half a dozen encounters between terrorists and security forces last month, in which one soldier and a terrorist were killed.

With the elimination of the two terrorists on Sunday, security forces have neutralised six JeM terrorists in separate encounters across the Jammu region this year. Earlier, two terrorists were killed in Udhampur district and one in Kathua, officials said.

Also Read: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri after detecting suspicious movement of terrorists

Also Read: High alert in Jammu and Kashmir on Pulwama terror attack anniversary, security stepped up