Justin Bieber opens up about marriage with Hailey Baldwin, says he was walking 'on eggshells'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JUSTINBIEBER Justin Bieber opens up about marriage with Hailey Baldwin

Popstar Justin Bieber has been in the headlines every now and then for his personal life. From opening up about his rare disease to the wedding with Hailey Baldwin, the singer has been an open book many times. Recently, he revealed that during the first year of his marriage he was walking 'on eggshells' since there the trust was missing. Talking about his relationship with GQ, he said that it was a tough year as a husband.

Justin Bieber said, "There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"

Earlier, Justin had opened up about being into drugs and had said that becoming famous at an early age led him to the same. It further led him to mental illness and he was dealing with anxiety. He even revealed that "abused all of my relationships" and was "disrespectful to women" before getting married.

Justin and Hailey have dated on and off since late 2015. They got together in June 2018 as a couple and quietly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse just a few months later. Justin added, "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing."

He added, "We're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories. And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn't have that to look forward to in my life."

"My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn't have a significant other. I didn't have someone to love. I didn't have someone to pour into. But now I have that."