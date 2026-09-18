Sigma trailer is out now; Sundeep Kishan explores gambling, drugs and a daring heist in Jason Sanjay’s film

The trailer for the Telugu action film Sigma is finally out. Directed by Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the film features Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram and others. The trailer offers a glimpse into a world filled with gambling, drugs and a daring heist.

The film also marks Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut. Sundeep Kishan appears to be at the centre of the story, which revolves around gambling and crime. The trailer introduces a group of characters who get involved in a risky heist.

Sigma trailer is out

The 2-minute-16-second trailer introduces Sundeep Kishan as a radio host who decides to pull off a high-stakes heist in an attempt to do the right thing. His target is the operation of underworld kingpin Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj. Watch the trailer below:

About Sigma's trailer and audio launch event

The makers of Sigma hosted the audio and trailer launch on September 18. Sharing the pictures from the mega event, Lyca Productions on Instagram wrote, "The mastermind and the man backing the vision. Director @official_jsj and Producer #Subaskaran at the #Sigma Audio & Trailer Launch." Take a look below:

Internet reacts to Sigma's trailer

So far, the trailer has garnered over 301K views and over 1 thousand comments. Social media users have praised Sundeep Kishan's performance and the film's background music. One user commented, "no one can replace sundeep's acting." Another user praised Jason Sanjay's work by writing, "Doesn't looking like his first film. Naa vaa daa JS."

When is Sigma releasing?

The Tamil action drama Sigma is set to hit screens on October 2, 2026, clashing with Ajay Devgn's crime drama Drishyam 3.

Sigma: Cast and crew details

The film features Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh, and Kiran Konda in key roles. Sigma is produced by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.

The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, while the editing has been done by Praveen KL. Krishnan Vasant serves as the DOP, and the VFX has been handled by Hariharasuthan.

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