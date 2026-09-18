Suraj Venjaramoodu looks intense as Dileep in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2; makers unveil first look

There's good news for fans of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 as the makers have unveiled the first character glimpse of Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu. On Friday, Sun Pictures, the production banner, released a character reveal teaser, giving fans a glimpse of Suraj's role in the film.

Apart from superstar Rajinikanth, the film features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa in key roles, with Suraj Venjaramoodu joining the cast as Dileep.

Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Dileep in Jailer 2

Suraj Venjaramoodu has been introduced as Dileep in Jailer 2. The 35-second character reveal video features the actor stepping out of a car while smoking a cigar. Suraj can also be seen sporting a gritty and intense look for the role.

Sharing the first glimpse, Sun Pictures on X wrote, "Introducing Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep from the world of #Jailer2 (sic)." Take a look:

The makers of Jailer 2 are expected to unveil more character introductions in the coming days.

Who is Suraj Venjaramoodu?

For the unversed, Suraj Venjaramoodu is a well-known Malayalam actor who has featured in more than 280 films throughout his career. His notable films include Driving Licence, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25, Neerali and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

He was last seen in Dhanush’s film Kara, following Mohiniyaattam, which also starred Divya M. Nair and Saiju Kurup. Both films are available to stream on Netflix.

About Jailer 2

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil cop-drama Jailer 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15, 2026. The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa in key roles. The sequel marks Rajinikanth's return as the iconic character 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian. The music for the film is composed by acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander.

How much did Jailer collect at the worldwide box office?

The first film in the Jailer franchise, Jailer, was released in 2023 and was a box office hit. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Rajinikanth's film collected Rs 604.50 crore worldwide, while its India net collection stood at Rs 348.55 crore. The film follows the story of a retired jailer who goes on a manhunt to find the killers of his son. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 gets a release date, partial first look of the superstar revealed