Tuesday, January 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Is Mahesh Babu planning for knee surgery in the US? See deets

Is Mahesh Babu planning for knee surgery in the US? See deets

Actor Mahesh Babu is recently sailing in the success of her last film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Reports suggest he will be undergoing knee surgery in the US.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2020 19:10 IST
Is Mahesh Babu planning for knee surgery in the US? See deets

Is Mahesh Babu planning for knee surgery in the US? See deets

The Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the success of his recently-released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor, following his usual thing, decided to take a short break before beginning his next project and jet off to the US with his family including wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. However, a recent report stated that he will undergo a knee surgery, which he sustained during the shooting of Aagadu in the year 2014. There has been no confirmation as of now.

Talking to New Indian Express, a source revealed, "Mahesh had sustained a knee injury while shooting for the title song of Aagadu in Bellary and has been delaying the surgical procedure due to his hectic work schedule. Even though he contemplated surgery after SPYder (2017), things didn’t work out as he did not want to be out of action for a long period. Now that he has completed the promotional activities of his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru, he has decided to go under the knife in the US."

View this post on Instagram

My cutie crazies 😍😍😍#nycdiaries 😘😘

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

View this post on Instagram

In the bigness of this universe .. we seem really small 💕💕#lawsoftheuniverse #lovenyc #makingmemories #somealonetime 💕💕#smalltalk

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

The reports further stated that the actor will undergo the surgery in the last week of January and might probably need five months to recover from it. In a recent interview, his wife even revealed that he will be away from films for about three months.

The actor's next project will be Vamsi Paidipally's project, which has been tentatively titled as SSMB 27. Meanwhile, check out the trailer of his last film here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News