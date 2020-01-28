Is Mahesh Babu planning for knee surgery in the US? See deets

The Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the success of his recently-released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor, following his usual thing, decided to take a short break before beginning his next project and jet off to the US with his family including wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. However, a recent report stated that he will undergo a knee surgery, which he sustained during the shooting of Aagadu in the year 2014. There has been no confirmation as of now.

Talking to New Indian Express, a source revealed, "Mahesh had sustained a knee injury while shooting for the title song of Aagadu in Bellary and has been delaying the surgical procedure due to his hectic work schedule. Even though he contemplated surgery after SPYder (2017), things didn’t work out as he did not want to be out of action for a long period. Now that he has completed the promotional activities of his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru, he has decided to go under the knife in the US."

The reports further stated that the actor will undergo the surgery in the last week of January and might probably need five months to recover from it. In a recent interview, his wife even revealed that he will be away from films for about three months.

The actor's next project will be Vamsi Paidipally's project, which has been tentatively titled as SSMB 27. Meanwhile, check out the trailer of his last film here:

