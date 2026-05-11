Did Trisha cry during Thalapathy Vijay's oath taking ceremony? Know here

New Delhi:

Trisha Krishnan was also present during the oath-taking ceremony of TVK chairman Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai, and many videos of her emotional appearance during the occasion have been trending on social media ever since.

The oath-taking ceremony was organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai and was attended by Vijay's family, members of the film fraternity, along with a lot of other people who came out to support him. Trisha Krishnan was also present during the occasion.

Trisha's video is going viral on X

One such video which has gone viral on social media shows Trisha Krishnan getting very emotional during the oath-taking speech of Vijay. It can be clearly seen that she is struggling to contain her emotions as she listens to the oath-taking speech of the CM.

During the ceremony, Trisha was also seen interacting with Vijay's family, meeting his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar. Videos of Trisha interacting with Shoba were widely shared on social media. The visuals revealed that Trisha greeted Shoba when the latter was making an entry into the venue and hugged her briefly before sitting down in the first row.

Watch the video here:

Trisha made her appearance at the ceremony alongside her mother Uma Krishnan and sat next to the other family members of Vijay. For the function, she wore a green saree with a golden blouse. Her hairstyle involved tying her hair into a bun and placing a gajra on top of her head. Her makeup and jewelry involved red stones.

Vijay And Trisha's films

Vijay and Trisha are considered some of the most loved couples in the history of Tamil films. These two stars have appeared together in movies such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and the latest film Leo.

It is significant to note that all these films have been box office hit and have earned praises to both the actors.

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