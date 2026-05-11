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Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and cinematographer Trilok die in tragic road accident in Hyderabad

Edited By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: ,Updated:

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth breathed his last on Sunday night after their car collided with a truck near Exit No 12 on the ORR under Adibatla police station limits in Hyderabad.

Bharath Kanth
Bharath Kanth Image Source : Bharath Kanth's Instagram
New Delhi:

A tragedy has struck the Telugu film industry. Young actor Bharath Kanth died in a road accident. Along with him, renowned cinematographer Trilok also lost his life in this accident. This incident has filled the film community with deep sorrow. According to ANI, the accident took place near Bonglur Gate on the Outer Ring Road while they were traveling by car from Nellore to Hyderabad. It seems that a container lorry coming at a speed from behind hit their car. It is reported that hero Bharat Kaand and cinematographer Trilok died on the spot due to the severity of the collision.

Bharath Kanth, who played the hero in the recently released movie 'Talent', has gained recognition with his acting. He has also acted in Telugu and Hindi web series and has become close to the audience. As for Trilok, he has worked as a cinematographer for many Telugu movies and has earned a special recognition in the industry. As soon as this tragic incident came to light, film celebrities and fans are expressing their condolences on social media. Industry sources are expressing their grief that it is very sad to lose two talents at once.

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Telugu Actor Road Accident Hyderabad
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