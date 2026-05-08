Vaazha 2 lifetime collection: Malayalam sequel emerges as one of Mollywood's biggest 2026 hits

New Delhi:

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has grossed a total of Rs 234.87 crore from the box office so far. This includes Rs 149.12 crore collected from India and Rs 85.75 crore from abroad. So far, this movie has earned Rs 129.09 crore in India.

The total number of shows of this movie till date stands at over 51,000 across the globe.

Steady occupancy for several weeks

The Malayalam movie made a strong start and then started gaining steam via the power of word-of-mouth. Following its strong opening week which saw it earn more than Rs 55 crore at the box office, it continued earning steady numbers in the subsequent weeks, even after accounting for the typical Monday decline.

The second week earned Rs 41.35 crore, the third week earned Rs 17.45 crore, and the fourth week earned Rs 12.50 crore. Even in its fifth week, the film managed to make a name for itself at the box office due to steady attendance in chosen theatres.

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros is a Malayalam commercial hit that has earned more than Rs 235 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

Vaazha II Biopic of a Billion Bros: Streaming schedule for OTT

The Malayalam film 'Vaazha II Biopic of a Billion Bros' will be available on JioHotstar beginning Friday, May 8, 2026.

Cast and makers behind the film

The main actors of this movie are Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Devaraj, Bijukuttan, Angel Maria, Aju Varghese, Alphonse Puthren, Vijay Babu and many more. It is backed by Vijay Babu, while filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has also been associated with the project.

Also Read: Vaazha II Biopic of a Billion Bros movie OTT: When and where to stream Hashir-Alan Bin Siraj's Malayalam film