Dhanush's next film D44 is now 'Thiruchitrambalam,' goes on floors

South superstar Dhanush's upcoming Tamil film is titled "Thiruchitrambalam", the makers announced as the movie went on floors Thursday. The film was tentatively called "D44". The film is directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures. Actress Raashii Khanna has been cast as the female lead in the film. It also features Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja. Sun Pictures shared the title announcement video on its official Twitter handle. "#D44 is #Thiruchitrambalam," read the caption of the clip.

Earlier in the day, the production banner had posted pictures from the pooja ceremony. "@dhanushkraja's #D44 shooting commences today," the tweet read.

Raashii Khanna, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil language films, made her debut with John Abraham-starrer “Madras Cafe”. Now, talking about working with Dhanush in the aforementioned film, the actress said "I look forward to working with Dhanush, who has contributed in such a huge way to cinema. I've so many people to thank for the work that comes my way - the audience who love my work and the filmmakers and content creators (who) trust it."

Meanwhile, Dhanush, who recently starred in Karthik Subbaraj's "Jagame Thandhiram", will also be seen in Anand L Rai's Hindi romantic-drama "Atrangi Re" and the Hollywood thriller "The Gray Man", helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo. On the occasion of his 38th birthday on July 28, the makers of D43 revealed the film's title along with the first-look poster.

According to the new poster, the title of the film is Maaran. The commercial entertainer is directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The cast and crew of the film resumed shooting for the final schedule in July. D43 stars Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

