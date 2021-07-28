Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SATHYAJYOTHI_ D43 first look: Dhanush starrer is now named Maaran, actor looks intriguing

On the occasion of Dhanush's 38th birthday today, the makers of D43 revealed the film's title along with the first-look poster. According to the new poster, the title of the film is Maaran. The commercial entertainer is directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The cast and crew of the film resumed shooting for the final schedule in July. D43 stars Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

Dhanush resumed the final schedule in Hyderabad in the first week of July. Now, the makers took to their social media and unveiled the film's title. Director Karthick Naren shared the Tamil and English versions of the film's poster and wrote, "His courage is his weapon. Proudly presenting the first look of #Maaran Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir," with a fire and hug emoji.

The poster features an angry-looking Dhanush taking on one of his rivals. The actor is seen holding a pen in his hand as he crashes another person's head onto a glass table.

Maaran has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead. Apart from them, the film also stars Master Mahendran, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat and Krishnakumar. GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music.

Maaran is expected to release in theatres later this year or early next year.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in Jagame Thanthiram. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home. The film is produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

Dhanush is currently in the US, where he is shooting for The Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. The actor is gone to train for his action sequences in the film which is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name.

