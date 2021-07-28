Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Actor's first look as Lieutenant Ram out, fans demand more

On the occasion of actor Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, the first look of his character from the upcoming Telugu film was out. He will be seen in the role of Lieutenant Ram, in the yet-to-be-titled film. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, it is Dulquer’s second film in Telugu after the 2018 runway hit, Mahanati. Apart from the first look posters, the makers also dropped a video glimpse of the actor from the sets. Dulquer is seen in army fatigues. The character is seen thinking of the woman he loves in the video footage.

“He shines...Here's the glimpse of our 'Lieutenant' RAM, @dulQuer #declassifiessoon #HBDDearestDULQUER,” tweeted the makers, Swapna Cinema.

This is the first collaboration between Dulquer and director Hanu Raghavapudi. Taking to his social media, the charming actor said that this is his best birthday gift. "Thank you for the lovely surprise you guys. Here’s a poster of my next Telugu project with Hanu Raghavapudi. It has been a great learning experience shooting for this one across India and can’t wait for you guys to watch it on screen," Dulquer tweeted.

For the poster, Dulquer is all smiles as he holds a letter in his hands, while he sits backwards on a bicycle. The makers have wrapped up their Kashmir shooting schedule.

Presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are bankrolling the project. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer. The flick will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Apart from this, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in 'Hey Sinamika.'