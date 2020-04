Image Source : TWITTER Shaburaj, Comedy Stars fame TV actor dies of heart attack

Malayalam TV actor Shabiraj, best known for his apperance in Asianet's Comedy Stars show, passed away at Kollam Medical Hospital on Tuesday. The mimicry artist was rushed to the hospital on Monday following a heart attack. He was 40.

Shaburaj won millions of hearts and scored several fans with his impeccable comic timing on the popular show Comedy Stars

