Actor Yash is ready to ‘rebuild his empire’ on first look poster of KGF: Chapter 2

After the humongous success of actor Yash starrer film KGF: Chapter 1, fans are eagerly waiting for KGF: Chapter 2 hit the screens. While there is still time for the film to release, makers have unveiled the first look poster of Chapter 2 and treated the fans with their favorite superstar’s muscular look. On Saturday, the makers released the poster saying, “Rebuilding An Empire!!!Here We Go #KGFChapter2FirstLook” There is no denying that it matches up to the expectations of the viewers as it feature Yash in a bold and heroic avatar.

The poster has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and left the fans all over the country excited about the film. The tag #KGFChapter2firstlook had been trending on Twitter all day. Earlier, the makers also revealed that will be releasing the first look of KGF Chapter 2 on the first anniversary of blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. The called it the ‘perfect time for celebrations!”

Chapter 1 which featured Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash was one of the blockbusters of 2018. However this time, the film will have Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Sanjay is quite excited about the character of Adheera and called it quite powerful. Talking about his character in an interview earlier, Sanjay said, "Adheera's character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that's the zone I was looking for.' The makers have already released a few posters featuring Dutt and his character from the film.

Directed by Prashanth NeelKGF Chapter 2 will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. Similar to Chapter 1, Chapter 2 will also release in five languages. For unversed, KGF: Chapter 1 was presented in Hindi by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Trailer of KGF: Chapter 1:

