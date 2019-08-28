Image Source : INSTAGRAM KGF actor Yash cried during daughter Ayra's ear piercing, both 'Dad and Daughter fine now'

KGF rocking star Yash is known for his power-packed performances and tough looks. However, what made him cry will melt your heart right away. Recently, Yash and Radhika Pandit's 8-month-old daughter's ears got pierced. Of course, the baby was crying in pain. However, who cried seeing her in pain is none other than loving father Yash. Radhika Pandit shared the news on Instagram, as she shared a cute adorable picture of baby Ayra. She wrote, "We got Ayra's ears pierced... one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star's eyes... made me realise how precious these bonds are." To lighten the mood, she added: "Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!"

Radhika's post reveals how difficult is to see your kids crying in pain. Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016 in a private affair. The couple got blessed with baby Ayra in December 2018. The couple is pregnant with their second child and announced the news on social media.

Yash and Radhika are often seen sharing pictures and cute moments with baby Ayra.

Yash is famous for his lead role in KGF Chapter 1. The movie had been a huge success and Yash gained appreciation for his acting skills and the way he lifted the movie. The second part of KGF is all set to rock the theatres in 2019. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt for the first time.

