KGF star Yash throws lavish bash on daughter Ayra's 1st birthday. Inside pics and videos

Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrate Ayra's birthday

Kannada actor Yash, who shot to fame with KGF celebrated his daughter Ayra's first birthday in a lavish manner. Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit hosted a carnival-themed bash whose major attraction was colourful five-tiered cake. Photos and videos of the small adorable family are all over social media. In case you have been living under a rock, check out the photos below:

Dressed in a pink and golden frock, baby Ayra looked cute as a button

Members of Kannada film fraternity were seen in the grand celebration.

Yash and Radhika were all smiles. The duo was quite busy attending the guests at the birthday bash.

Yash even took to social media to share an adorable photo with Ayra. "Being your dad has brought out the softer side in me! You are my strength, my weakness, my everything! Happy Birthday my darling princess! I love you! #AyraYash #AyraTurnsOne #TheNameIsYash,'' he wrote alongside the picture

Check out the videos below:

Yash didn't want to leave any stones unturned to make the first birthday celebration of Ayra a grand one.

Ther Sandalwood couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 30, almost an year after Ayra came into their life. Yash and Radhika will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary on December 8th.

On the professional front, Yash is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, KGF: Chapter 2, one of the much-awaited movies of 2020. Like the first installment, Chapter 2 will also release in five languages. The second instalment will see Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. For unversed, KGF: Chapter 1 directed by Prashanth Neel was presented in Hindi by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.