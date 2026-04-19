Amid Iran-US tensions North Korea fires ballistic missiles again, flexing muscle

New Delhi:

North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, raising serious concerns across the region. The missiles were launched from the eastern coastal area of Sinpo and traveled around 140 kilometers, according to South Korea’s military. The development comes at a time when tensions are already rising between Iran and the United States, especially around the Strait of Hormuz. North Korea’s actions have added to the already tense global situation, creating unease among neighboring countries.

Japan declares emergency

Soon after the missile launches, Japan announced a national emergency alert. The Prime Minister’s Office shared the update publicly. In response, South Korea held an emergency National Security Council meeting. Officials expressed deep concern over North Korea’s repeated missile tests and demanded that such actions stop immediately.

The country also stated it is fully prepared to respond to any provocation and is closely sharing information with the United States and Japan. Military experts are now trying to determine whether the missiles were fired from land-based systems or submarines.

If submarines were involved, it would mark a major advancement in North Korea’s capabilities, making early detection more difficult and increasing risks for its rivals.

Weapons program expanding rapidly

Under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, North Korea has been steadily strengthening its weapons program. The country has recently tested advanced missile systems and revealed plans for a nuclear-powered submarine, signaling its growing military ambitions.

International warnings ignored

Despite warnings from global bodies like the International Atomic Energy Agency, North Korea continues its missile activities. Experts have warned that the country is making rapid progress in developing nuclear weapons, which remains a serious global concern.

Relations between North Korea and the United States have remained tense since failed talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in 2019. While there have been recent signs of possible dialogue, major disagreements over nuclear disarmament continue.

This is not the first such incident. Earlier this month as well, North Korea carried out similar missile launches, showing a clear pattern of repeated military testing and increasing its pressure in the region.