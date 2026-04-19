'Election about protecting Bengal's identity, legacy: PM Modi targets TMC at Jhargram rally

Jhargram:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 19) launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) while addressing a public rally in Jhargram, asserting that the ongoing elections in West Bengal are about "protecting the state's identity and rich legacy."

Notably, West Bengal will vote in two phases, with Jhargram going to the polls on April 23.

"This election in Bengal is to save the rich heritage of this land, to save Bengal's identity. Today, Bengal is under threat of losing its identity. The path that TMC is following has a very dangerous agenda. TMC wants to form a government for infiltrators, of infiltrators. Such a government that will only protect the religion of infiltrators, the language of infiltrators, and the customs of infiltrators," said PM Modi.

Every section of society resolved to remove TMC govt: PM Modi

Calling the polls crucial, the Prime Minister said every section of society, across communities, classes, and regions, has resolved to remove the TMC government. "This election is not being fought by the BJP alone; it is the people of Bengal who are fighting against TMC," he said.

PM Modi accused the ruling party of neglecting public welfare, alleging that its MPs and MLAs are "least bothered about people's problems" and are instead focused on "filling their own pockets." He also claimed that tribal communities have faced continued injustice under the TMC regime, with little access to education, healthcare, irrigation or livelihood opportunities.

"If one has to build a house, one has to depend on TMC's Syndicate. TMC's MP and MLAs are the least bothered about your problems. They are busy filling their safes. In Bengal, thousands of acres of land of the tribals have been occupied by the goons of TMC," he said.

TMC betrayed women

Targeting the party on women's issues, PM Modi alleged that TMC "betrayed women" and opposed their reservation in Parliament, creating hurdles for their political participation. He urged women voters to remain cautious of what he described as the party's "misdeeds."

"I want to caution the sisters of Bengal about the misdeeds of the TMC. The TMC came to power talking about 'Ma, Mati, Manush' but the TMC has betrayed the mothers. In the recent past, you also saw in Parliament that the BJP tried to ensure that reservation for women in elections starting from 2029 begins, but the anti-women TMC opposed it in Parliament. The TMC resorted to every kind of deceit and trickery so that women of Bengal could not get 33% reservation," he said.

TMC is pursuing a dangerous agenda

The Prime Minister further alleged that the TMC is pursuing a "dangerous agenda" and attempting to create a "government of infiltrators," claiming it prioritises the interests of outsiders over the native population of Bengal.

Highlighting welfare measures, the Prime Minister said his government has expanded MSP coverage for minor forest produce to nearly 100 items and promised that tribal families in Bengal would receive full benefits, similar to those in BJP-ruled states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

"Before 2014, when the Congress government was in power in the country, the people of TMC were partners in that government. At that time, MSP was provided only on 8 or 10 minor forest produce; it is our government that provides MSP on nearly 100 minor forest produce... But even this benefit does not reach you in the TMC government. This is Modi's guarantee that, just like the BJP governments in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the tribal families of Bengal will also be given the full benefit of this," he said.

He also pitched development initiatives, including affordable electricity through schemes like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and assured that if voted to power, a BJP government would ensure better infrastructure and reduced power bills.

"You made me Prime Minister in Delhi, now make a BJP Chief Minister here too," Modi said, urging voters to back the party for change in the state.

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