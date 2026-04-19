SA-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I pitch report: How surface at Kingsmead, Durban is set to play in second game?

New Delhi:

India women are set to face South Africa women in the second T20I of the five-match series at Kingsmead, Durban, as they look to bounce back from their loss in the opener. The Women in Blue took the Proteas side to the last over in their defence of an under-par 157/7, but Annerie Dercksen's unbeaten 44 after Laura Wolvaardt's 51 was enough for the hosts for a six-wicket win.

While the Women in Blue suffered a loss, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana achieved a huge record during her short stay of 13. She shattered Rohit Sharma's record and became the leading run-scorer for India in T20I cricket, among men and women. Previously, she was tied with Rohit at 4231 runs, but her 13-run knock took her clear of the former men's skipper to reach 4244 runs.

Mandhana would be eager to brush aside her rare failure and get back among runs as the Indian women's side looks to level the series in the second clash. Ahead of the second game, here is all you need to know about the pitch at Kingsmead.

Kingsmead, Durban pitch report

The pitches at the Kingsmead venue are seamer-friendly, generally with good pace and bounce present at the venue. The batters are able to play through the line and have to see off the early swing on offer. The spinners do not stay much in the game.

Kingsmead, Durban - The Numbers Game

Total T20I Matches - 25

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 10

Average 1st innings Score - 156

Average 2nd innings Score - 138

Highest total recorded - 226/6 (20 Ovs) By AUS vs RSA

Lowest total recorded - 73/10 (16.5 Ovs) By KEN vs NZ

Highest score chased - 191/5 (17.5 Ovs) By AUS vs RSA

Lowest score defended - 125/6 (20 Ovs) By RSAW vs WIW

Squads:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud