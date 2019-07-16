Image Source : TWITTER Arbaaz Khan to make Malayalam debut in Mohanlal's Big Brother

Arbaaz Khan is now looking at Malayalam cinema for interesting roles. The actor is all set to make his Malayalam debut with "Big Brother", alongside the iconic Mohanlal. He will start shooting for the film at the end of July. "I am very excited about my Malayalam debut with Mohanlal sir. The film is directed by Siddique sir. I feel it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I am so excited about it," he said.

"I am going to start shooting the film at the end of this month. I feel good things are happening with me so, I am enjoying this phase of my life," he said, interacting with the press on the sets of the upcoming film, "Sridevi Bungalow".

Talking about his role in "Sridevi Bungalow", Arbaaz said: "I play myself in the film because the director and producer wanted an actor to play himself in the script. So, it's a guest appearance but an interesting," he revealed.

"Big Brother" might release in October. Siddique has in the past directed Arbaaz's brother Salman Khan in "Bodyguard".

(With IANS Inputs)