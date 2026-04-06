XO Kitty S3 Ending Explained: Did Kitty and Min Ho finally get their 'happily ever after'?

New Delhi:

The third season of XO, Kitty recently landed on Netflix, taking fans on a whirlwind journey from a high-stakes summer tour to a final, emotional semester at KISS in Seoul. After the cliffhanger of the second series, viewers were desperate to see if Kitty Song Covey and Min Ho could actually make a go of things.

This season swapped the usual school corridors for a more mature look at identity, as the central group faced looming university applications, secret romances and the daunting reality of moving into adulthood.

XO, Kitty story: A semester of secrets and surprises

The story this year is driven by Kitty's senior sunset list, a collection of goals she wants to achieve before leaving Korea. However, the path to her eighteenth birthday is anything but smooth. As Kitty and Min Ho start off having trust problems and a split-up, the other members of the gang are not left out either. Q and Jin have to struggle with a difficult love triangle where they both had feelings for ex-roommate Marius. Then, there's Jiwon, Kitty's cousin, who shocks everyone with Professor Alex with an unexpected pregnancy announcement. Even Dae and his celebrity girlfriend Eunice face challenges in their life as a couple.

XO, Kitty ending explained: The grand gesture at Seoul station

The finale culminates at Kitty's surprise birthday party, where the tension between old flames finally breaks. Min Ho proves his devotion through thoughtful gifts, including her late mother's favourite flowers, though their big talk is cut short. In a scene reminiscent of the show's very first airport chase, Min Ho rushes to Seoul Station to intercept Kitty before she departs for Portland. Just when everyone thought there was no hope left, he makes a heartfelt confession on the platform itself. She responds positively and the two of them indulge themselves in a kiss, despite not having a clear plan for their future.

Future of the couple

In the end credits of the series, we find the two of them seated in business class, flying to America so that Min Ho can finally meet the father of Kitty. Thinking about the possibility of a fourth season, one thing is certain: The pressure is on. With Kitty accepted at NYU and Min Ho thinking about his career in managing a girl group, one can anticipate that there will be some hurdles in the form of a long-distance relationship for them to cross.

Also Read: XO, Kitty Season 3 X Review: Here's what social media users are saying about Anna Cathcart's Netflix show