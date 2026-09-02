Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone laud Aneet Padda, filmmaker Karan Kapadia's Hunkkaar teaser

Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are gearing up for their new series Hunkkaar: The Roar. And the show already has two big Bollywood names cheering for it. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to social media after the teaser was released on Tuesday, September 1. The couple showed their support for the upcoming series and its team.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone root for Hunkkaar teaser

Ranveer was one of the first celebs to share the teaser of Hunkkaar on his Instagram Stories. He added a short but enthusiastic message, “Bangggg LFG. Looks slamming bro”, while tagging ditrector Karan Kapadia. Deepika later shared the teaser on her Instagram handle. She also tagged director Karan while rooting for the project.

For the unversed, Karan has previously worked with Ranveer on ads.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER, DEEPIKA)Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone react to Hunkkaar teaser

Hunkkaar: The Roar teaser is out

The teaser introduces three characters who are connected by the same case. However, each of them approaches it differently. The series stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor, among others. It brings together a police investigation, courtroom drama and media trial. As the case gets bigger, the three characters find themselves caught in different sides of the same battle.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Aneet revealed that she had shot the series before Saiyaara. "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I’m glad to finally share it with you all. Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar. Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar – The Roar, streaming from 25th September, only on JioHotstar. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production." For the unversed, Aneet and Karan had previously worked together on Big Girls Don't Cry.

When is Hunkkaar: The Roar releasing?

Hunkkaar: The Roar has been directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia.

Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra have created the series. It has been produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment. The production is in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and A Mangata Films Production.

Hunkkaar: The Roar will premiere on September 25. The series will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

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