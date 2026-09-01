Hunkkaar The Roar teaser out; Aneet Padda faces a powerful system after one explosive accusation

Aneet Padda is set to star in a new drama series, Hunkkaar: The Roar, which revolves around one accusation that puts a powerful system under scrutiny. The story follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet, whose accusation against revered cult leader Sunil Chakosi, known as “Baapji”, sets off a major investigation.

What begins with one allegation soon turns into a much larger battle. The case draws the attention of the police, the courts and the media. As the investigation moves forward, questions around power, influence and public perception begin to take centre stage.

Hunkkaar: The Roar teaser out

The teaser of Hunkkaar introduces three key characters who appear to be fighting for the same truth in very different ways. ACP Jasleen Singh Soni takes on the case from the police side. Bhalerao is an underdog lawyer fighting it out in court, while journalist Amitabh follows the story through the media.

The series combines elements of a police investigation, courtroom drama and media trial. As the case gains national attention, each character finds themselves dealing with a different side of the same battle. Watch the teaser here:

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Aneet informed her followers that the series was shot before Saiyaara. "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I’m glad to finally share it with you all. Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar. Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar – The Roar, streaming from 25th September, only on JioHotstar. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production."

Hunkkaar: The Roar release date and cast

Hunkkaar: The Roar has been directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia. The series stars Fatima Shaikh, Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Aneet Padda, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor, among others.

The show has been created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra. It is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and A Mangata Films Production.

Hunkkaar: The Roar will premiere on September 25, exclusively on JioHotstar.

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