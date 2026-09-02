OTT releases of the week [September 2-5]: Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, Korean Kanakaraju, GDN and more | See List

The first week of September is bringing a fresh mix of movies and series to OTT platforms. From Taapsee Pannu’s intense action thriller Gandhari to Ajay Devgn’s comedy-drama Dhamaal 4, there is something for viewers across genres. Several regional films, including Korean Kanakaraju and R Madhavan’s GDN, along with the Netflix reality docuseries Earle Meets World, are also making their digital debut this week.

If you are also wondering what is releasing this week, then this article is for you. We have curated a list of new movies and series that you can watch online this week.

OTT releases of the week [September 2-5, 2026]

1. Ananthan Kaadu

OTT release date: September 2

OTT platform: Prime Video

The Tamil action drama Ananthan Kaadu, starring Regina Cassandra, Sunil and Arya, arrived on the OTT platform Prime Video on September 2, 2026. The film is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Copy. The film's official synopsis reads, "In a time of political upheaval and mounting conflict, it presents a gripping narrative of authority, defiance, and endurance, where every decision deeply affects destinies."

2. Gandhari

OTT platform: Netflix

Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari will premiere on Netflix on September 3. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film follows Bani, a mother whose daughter goes missing after a violent attack that also leaves her blind. She sets out to find her child and takes on a dangerous child-trafficking network. The film also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht in key roles.

3. Dhamaal 4

OTT platform: Netflix

Fans of comedy can watch Dhamaal 4 on Netflix from September 4. The fourth instalment of the popular 'Dhamaal' franchise, titled Dhamaal 4, is also arriving on Netflix this week, on September 4. The film brings back Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. The story revolves around another chaotic treasure hunt, with the characters getting caught in a series of hilarious situations. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and also stars Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in key roles.

4. Korean Kanakaraju

OTT platform: Netflix

Varun Tej's Telugu horror comedy Korean Kanakaraju will stream on Netflix from September 4. The film follows Kanakaraju, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he becomes possessed by the spirit of a deceased Korean man. The film also stars Ritika Nayak and Satya in key roles. The film can be streamed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

5. GDN

OTT platform: Netflix

R Madhavan's biographical drama GDN is another major release this week. The film, based on the life of Indian inventor GD Naidu, will start streaming on Netflix from September 4, onwards. Madhavan plays the lead role, with Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan also part of the cast.

6. The Court

OTT platform: JioHotstar

The Tamil courtroom drama The Court is set to premiere on JioHotstar on September 4. It follows Yazhini (R Yogalakshmi), a determined young lawyer with a speech impairment.

7. Unmadham

OTT platform: Sony LIV

The Malayalam psychological thriller Unmadham is going to be released on the Sony LIV platform this week on September 4. The film follows police officer Shelly, who returns to an unsolved cold case after pursuing his dream of becoming a screenwriter. As he investigates, reality, fiction and supernatural occurrences begin to blur. Directed by Kiran Das, the film features Kunchakoo Boban and Lijomol Jose in key roles.

8. Earle Meets World

OTT platform: Netflix

The eight-episode docuseries, Earlie Meets World, is set to arrive on Netflix on September 4. It gives a glimpse into influencer Alix Earle's life as she builds her business empire, including her skincare brand.

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