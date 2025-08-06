Wednesday Season 2 release date in India: Streaming time and cast details Wednesday Season 2 starring Jenna Ortega drops on Netflix on August 6. Here’s the India release time, cast, episodes and when Part 2 will stream.

Jenna Ortega's hit supernatural fantasy series 'Wednesday' is all set to hit the digital screens of OTT giant Netflix with its first part of the second instalment on August 6, 2025. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the coming-of-age dark fantasy series will be released in two instalments. Read further to know about its release date and India timings.

The official trailer of 'Wednesday: Season 2' was dropped by the makers on July 9, 2025. It offers a glimpse of Jenna Ortega's character, Wednesday Addams, who returned to the scene of the crime at the Nevermore Academy. The trailer created a stir among the Wednesday fans regarding the new season.

Wednesday Season 2 release date and time in India

The first part of the second season of Netflix's hit series 'Wednesday' will be made available to stream on the OTT platform on Wednesday, August 2, 2025. This part will have episodes ranging from 1 to 4. According to reports, in the United States, the new episodes of 'Wednesday S2' will be released at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT, which is 12.30 pm in India.

Wednesday Season 2 cast: New faces join the Addams family

Besides the lead actress Jenna Ortega, the new season also features new characters, including Joanna Lumley, who will be seen playing the role of Grandmama Hester Frump. Other star cast includes Morticia, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gomez, played by Luis Guzman and others.

How many episodes are in Wednesday Season 2 Part 1?

According to the given information, the part of this season will have four episodes, i.e., Episode 1 – "Here We Woe Again", Episode 2 – "The Devil You Woe", Episode 3 – "Call of the Woe" and Episode 4 – "If These Woes Could Talk". However, part 2 of the Wednesday season 2 will be released on September 3, 2025.

