Census 2027: Centre notifies 40 questions; caste, covid vaccination on list

New Delhi:

The Centre has notified 40 questions to be asked by Census officers during the population enumeration phase. The list of 40 questions include name, sex, date of birth, age, nationality, religion, mother tongue, details on caste - whether Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Aadhaar and Covid vaccination details.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948), the Central government hereby instructs and directs that the census officers may, within the limits of the local area for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions of all persons residing within such limits, pertaining to the items enumerated below, for collecting information through the Household Schedule in connection with the Census of India 2027,” read the gazette notification issued by Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan.

“The questionnaire further seeks details on access to and possession of official documents and services, including bank accounts, mobile number, Aadhaar number, Voter ID number, passport number and driving licence. It also includes a question on the place of Covid-19 vaccination,” it said.

What will be asked in the second phase?

Name

Sex

Date of birth

Age

Nationality

Religion

Mother Tongue

Caste

Aadhaar

Covid vaccination.

How to self-enumerate for the census 2027

• Visit the SE portal at https://se.census.gov.in

• Log in using your mobile number and mark your location on the map

• Enter your family details and submit the information

• Receive the 16-digit unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) and provide it to the enumerator during their visit.

What happens during self-enumeration?

Under the self-enumeration option, residents can log in to the SE portal and submit the Household Listing and Housing Operation (HLO) details for their family. The entire process generally takes around 15 to 20 minutes. Once the information is verified and submitted, the system generates a Self-Enumeration ID, which is sent via SMS and email if an email address is provided.

When the census enumerator arrives at your residence, you simply need to share this SE ID to complete the HLO for your household. Officials will still continue door-to-door enumeration within their assigned blocks. Self-enumeration is an additional convenience introduced for the 2027 Census.

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