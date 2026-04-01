Census 2027 begins from today in digital mode: Here is how citizens can self-enumerate

New Delhi:

The first phase of Census 2027 is set to begin on Wednesday (April 1), marking the start of what will be the world's largest enumeration exercise and India's first fully digital count. This will be the country's 16th Census and the eighth since Independence. For the first time, citizens will also have the option of self-enumeration. Meanwhile, the Centre has also released 33 questions for the opening stage, known as Housing Listing and Housing Operations, which will be carried out between April 1 and September 30 as per schedules finalised by states and Union Territories.

Citizens can submit their details in 16 languages during a 15-day self-enumeration window prior to the start of fieldwork in their respective region. For example, in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment, the first phase is scheduled from April 16 to May 15, and self-enumeration for residents will be available from April 1 to April 15. The portal, opened for people opting for self-enumeration, will be available for both phases of the Census -- 'Houselisting and Housing Census' and 'Population Enumeration'.

How to self-enumerate for the census 2027

• Visit the SE portal at https://se.census.gov.in

• Log in using your mobile number and mark your location on the map

• Enter your family details and submit the information

• Receive the 16-digit unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) and provide it to the enumerator during their visit

Centre notifies 33 key questions for the first phase

The Centre has released a set of 33 questions that will be asked during the first phase to help people understand the process. An FAQ portal has also been launched to guide citizens who choose to fill in the information themselves.

In a press briefing at the National Media Centre, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan said that individual data collected during the Census is fully confidential. He explained that Section 15 of the Census Act clearly states that personal information cannot be shared under the Right to Information Act and cannot be used as evidence in court. It can also not be shared with any other organisation. He added that the role of states and Union Territories is central to the exercise and that administrative teams on the ground are fully engaged in field operations.

What will be asked in the first phase?

Key information to be collected from households includes:

• House number and structural details

• Type of materials used for floor, wall and roof

• Condition and usage of the house

• Number of residents in the household

• Number of married couples

• Name, gender and social category of the head of the family

• Food habits and grains consumed

• Availability of vehicles and household amenities

Live-in couples to be counted as married

According to the government's FAQ, couples in a live-in relationship who consider their partnership stable will be recorded as married. This clarification has been issued in response to a query on the self-enumeration portal.

Census to be conducted in two stages

The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 11,718 crore for Census 2027, which for the first time will also include a caste count. The exercise, initially planned for 2021 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be carried out in two stages.

First stage: Housing listing and housing enumeration from April to September 2026

Housing listing and housing enumeration from April to September 2026 Second stage: Population enumeration in February 2027

India's first fully digital census

The upcoming Census marks a major technological shift as the entire process will be conducted digitally. Paper forms will be replaced with handheld devices, geo-tagging tools and a centralised web platform. Nearly 32 lakh field workers including enumerators and supervisors will use mobile devices to collect demographic, social and economic data from households. The data will be transmitted and verified instantly through the CMMMS system, reducing errors and saving time.

Real-time monitoring through CMMMS

According to official instructions, the CMMMS system will enable real-time supervision of field operations. It will support user creation, training modules, formation of House Listing Blocks, assignment of supervisory circles and deployment of field staff. The platform will also use role-based access to ensure secure and streamlined functioning.

30 lakh personnel to be deployed nationwide

Around 30 lakh personnel including enumerators, supervisors, master trainers and technical staff will be deployed for Census 2027. This will be the country's largest digital exercise and is expected to generate nearly 1.02 crore person-days of employment. All employees will carry out the work alongside their regular duties and will receive an additional honorarium.

Digital survey to be conducted door-to-door

It is worth noting here that enumerators, most of whom are government teachers, will visit households with tablets or mobile apps to record details such as location, amenities, education levels, language, religion, employment, disability status, migration and other required information. Special security features have also been incorporated into the app to prevent data leaks or tampering.

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