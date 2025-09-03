Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release time in India, episode titles and cast updates Wednesday season 2 part 2 will soon arrive on Netflix with 4 thrilling new episodes. Here’s the release time in India, episode list, cast, and what to expect.

The second part of Jenna Ortega's popular series Wednesday, has hit OTT giant Netflix. The first part of Season 2 came out in August, in which four episodes were released and now the last 4 episodes are out on Netflix.

This time, Wednesday has returned to Nevermore Academy as a lead because in the first season, she saved everyone. Now, Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is out on Netflix from today, i.e. September 3 onwards. Four new episodes have been added to the anticipated series.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 release time in India and worldwide

India - 12:30 pm

UK - 8 am

Brazil - 4 am

Central Europe - 9 am

Australia - 5 pm

New Zealand - 7 pm

Wednesday season 2 part 2 episode list and titles

Episode 5: Hyde and Woe Seek

Episode 6: Woe Thyself

Episode 7: Woe Me The Money

Episode 8: This Means Woe

Along with this, some stills have also been released, giving a glimpse of the new episodes.

Wednesday season 2 part 1 ending recap

The end of Wednesday season 2 Part 1 was full of suspense. In this, Tyler/Hyde throws Wednesday down from the window of Willow Hill and she reaches the hospital. In the new episodes, Wednesday recovers, returns to her mission, and tries to save Enid. During this time, she meets former principal Larissa Weems, who now supports her as a spiritual guide.

What to expect in Wednesday season 2 part 2

Wednesday's new spirit guide is Principal Weems, who was killed in the first season. This occurred as a result of other spirits refusing to assist the girl following Goody Adams's death; therefore, Wednesday and Weems are distant relations. As Tyler runs away from the asylum, they must cooperate to save Enid.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 new cast additions

Jenna Ortega plays the titular role in 'Wednesday. Moosa Mostafa, Naomi J Ogawa, Georgie Farmer, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday have all returned to their previous season's roles. The new cast members of the show include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. The new guest cast includes Lady Gaga, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

In the next season, Lady Gaga will portray Rosaline Rotwood. She is seen standing with The Thing in her initial appearance, wearing an all-white outfit. For those who don't know, Wednesday's travelling companion is Thing.

