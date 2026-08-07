The Last House X Review: Did Greta Lee, Wagner Moura's Netflix's unsettling thriller impress audiences?

New Delhi:

Netflix's The Last House has started streaming, with early reactions on X focusing on its unsettling premise, performances and slow-building tension. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the sci-fi thriller follows a family whose home suddenly becomes impossible to leave, forcing them to confront an unexplained threat from within the place that was meant to keep them safe.

The main theme of this movie has become one of the most popular themes in the movie. The family finds out that all the exits in their house are locked and nobody explains anything to them.

Last House X reactions revolve around its premise

The audience appreciates the idea of such a claustrophobic setting, especially when the filmmakers turn the family house into a mystery itself. The mystery surrounding their confinement keeps the focus on what may have caused the situation and whether the family can find a way to cope with it.

Greta Lee and Wagner Moura get attention

Greta Lee's performance as Ann has received attention from viewers, with her character at the centre of the family’s struggle. Wagner Moura plays Jason, Ann’s husband, who shares her determination to protect their children.

The performances have been among the more positively discussed aspects of the film, with Lee and Moura carrying much of the emotional weight of the story. Their characters are forced to deal not only with the physical restrictions of their surroundings but also with the uncertainty of what lies ahead.

See some other reactions here:

Who plays whom in The Last House?

Greta Lee plays Ann Delgado, while Wagner Moura stars as her husband, Jason. The role of their son Graham is portrayed by Noah Alexander Sosnowski and Gabriel Barbosa in various stages of his life. The part of their daughter Ruth has been played by Riley Chung and Emma Ho as the movie progresses.

The movie also has a story involving a family, which spans over a period of many years.

Who made The Last House and where to watch it?

The Last House is directed by Louis Leterrier, known for Lupin and Now You See Me, from a screenplay by Matthew Robinson. The film is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson and Oly Obst, with Yair Elazar Glotman composing the score.

The Last House is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

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