OTT releases this week [September 2-7, 2025]: From Wednesday Season 2 to Inspector Zende, full list

These days, 'War 2', 'Coolie' and 'Param Sundari' are running in the theatres. But OTT has a different craze among the audience. Every new week, entertainment enthusiasts look for fresh OTT releases.

This week, too, there are a lot of interesting releases scheduled. Some films are hitting OTT after a theatrical release, while some new films are directly reaching the digital audience. Let's have a look at the OTT releases of the week.

This week OTT releases: Full list of movies and web series

1. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release date and episodes

The first part of the horror series 'Wednesday Season 2' was released in August. There are a total of six episodes in this series. Now the second part of this series is releasing this week. Part 2 of 'Wednesday Season 2' will stream on Netflix from September 3. The upcoming set will have two episodes.

2. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT release details

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' is now going to be released on OTT after theatres. This film was released in theatres in July. This is Shanaya's debut film. Now it can be seen on OTT from September 5. This film will stream on ZEE5.

3. Maalik OTT release date and streaming platform

Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Maalik' is also coming on OTT this week. It is a crime thriller film, which was released in theatres on July 11. Now, from September 5, this film will stream on Prime Video. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar is in the lead role in the film.

4. Inspector Zende OTT release on Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh starrer 'Inspector Zende' will also knock on OTT this week. This film will be available on Netflix from September 5. Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in the role of a policeman in the film. He will be in the role of Madhukar Bapurao Zende, who sets out to catch the absconding killer (Jim Sarbh).

5. Junior OTT release: cast and streaming details

The South film 'Junior' is also going to be released this week. This film, starring Keerthi Reddy and Sreeleela, will stream on Prime Video from September 5. Let us tell you that Genelia Deshmukh is also in this film.

6. Ghaati: Anushka Shetty’s new OTT release this week

This Telugu film starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role is the story of a strong woman who gets unknowingly embroiled in illegal drug trafficking. Director Krish Jagarlamudi has presented this action-crime drama with a social consciousness. The film not only thrills but also exposes the truths hidden deep inside the system and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 5.

7. Kayattam Malayalam web series OTT release

This Malayalam crime-thriller web series is the story of Inspector Antonio George, who is investigating a high-profile case. Meanwhile, Samuel Umman dies mysteriously. As he reaches Samuel's employee, Francis, the layers slowly start opening, and it is revealed that this is not just a murder, but part of a big conspiracy. It will stream on Zee5 from September 5.

8. Rise and Fall OTT reality show hosted by Ashneer Grover

Popular business personality Ashneer Grover is hosting this reality show, which will show the rapidly changing fortunes of the contestants. In the show, the contestants will have to go through the test of both strength and ground; some will rise, and some will fall. Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Kubra Sait, Shalini Passi, Seema Khan, among other faces, will be seen in the show. It will release on MX Player from September 6.

9. The Paper and Task: International OTT releases this week

Apart from this, the American web series 'The Paper' will also be released this week. It will stream on Jio Hotstar from September 05. This series has been created by Greg Daniel and Michael Koman. American actor Mark Ruffalo's crime drama 'Task' is also in this week's list. It will be released on Jio Hotstar on September 7.

