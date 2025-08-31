Vash Level 2 OTT news: Janki Bodiwala starrer’s box office and streaming update so far Vash Level 2 is trending in theatres with box office buzz. Get the latest update on OTT release talks and Janki Bodiwala’s horror hit.

New Delhi:

Janki Bodiwala’s recently released Gujarati psychological horror ‘Vash Level 2’ has generated significant buzz on the internet ever since it hit theatres on August 27, 2025. The film serves as a sequel to the 2023 hit film ‘Vash’, and also features Hiten Kumar, Niilam Paanchal, Aaryan Sanghvi, and others in the lead roles.

Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the ‘Vash Level 2’ revolves around the story of Atharva, a family man, who unfortunately gets trapped in black magic by a stranger named Pratap. With the theatrical run now underway, fans are eagerly waiting to know when and where they can watch the film online.

Vash Level 2 OTT update: What reports suggest so far

It must be noted that the makers have not yet made an official announcement regarding its digital premiere. However, reports suggest that ‘Vash Level 2’ will most probably be released on the same platform as its first part.

According to Filmibeat’s report, the film will be made available on ShemarooMe. Moreover, the negotiations for the digital rights of this film are still in progress.

Vash Level 2 box office collection so far

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Gujarati psychological horror ‘Vash Level 2’ had an average start at the box office on its first day. The film collected Rs 1.3 crore, i.e., Rs 0.85 crore in Gujarati and Rs 0.45 crore in Hindi.

However, it saw a drop of 30.77% in its earnings on the second day, and collected Rs 0.9 crore. On day 3, it collected Rs 0.9 crore, and on day 4, it earned Rs 1.7 crore in India. The total box office collection of ‘Vash Level 2’ stands at Rs 4.8 crore.

About Vash (2023) and its Hindi remake Shaitaan

For the unversed, the first instalment of ‘Vash Level 2’, titled ‘Vash’, was released in 2023 and received widespread recognition for its storyline. Director Krishnadev Yagnik even won the National Film Award for this film in the ‘Best Gujarati Film’ category. Whereas the lead actress Janki Bodiwala won the National Film Award in the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ category. Notably, Ajay Devgn’s starrer ‘Shaitaan’ was the Hindi adaptation of this film, which was released in 2024.

