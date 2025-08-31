Not Ahaan? Saiyaara star shares his true name and family’s filmy tribute Saiyaara fame actor Ahaan Panday recently made a surprising revelation about his and his sister Alanna Panday’s 'real' names, while also sharing the story behind them.

New Delhi:

Actor Ahaan Panday, who has long been in the limelight as Ananya Panday’s cousin and a popular star kid, made his Bollywood debut this year with the Yash Raj film Saiyaara, opposite Aneet Padda.

Since his father, Chikki Panday, and uncle, Chunky Panday, are known by their nicknames, many assumed that Ahaan was his real name. However, he recently made a surprising revelation about his and his sister Alanna Panday’s 'real' names and also shared the story behind it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reported India, Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday revealed that he and his sister, Alanna Panday, have additional "Hindu names" that are closely associated with Yash Raj Films.

Ahaan Panday reveals his and his sister Alanna Panday’s real Hindi names

For the unversed, Ahaan was born on December 23, 1997, and Alanna was born on August 16, 1995, to Aloke Sharad Panday, widely known by his nickname “Chikki Panday,” and Deanne Panday. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a fitness specialist.

However, the siblings Ahaan and Alanna have two names because Ahaan's mother is Christian and his father is Hindu. When asked about why he chose the YRF banner for his Bollywood debut despite having other offers, Ahaan said, “I think it goes back to my grandmother; that was the person close to me whom I lost. Yash Raj Films was a dream for me, it was the cinema I grew up with, the cinema my grandmother dreamed I would be a part of. She used to call me ‘Raj’ all the time. My sister’s Hindu name is Chandni, based on the film Chandni, and my Hindu name is Yash; we’re big filmy Yash Raj [Films] lovers."

Who is Alanna Panday?

Ahaan Panday’s sister, Alanna Panday is an actor and YouTuber. She made her acting debut with Prime Video's show ‘The Tribe’, which aired in 2021. It was created by Aneesha Baig and follows young Indian content creators, including Alanna Panday.

Saiyaara: Cast and worldwide box office collection

The romantic drama film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. Besides Ahaan and Aneet, the film features Varun Badola, Geeta Agarwal, Anngad Raaj,Alam Khan, and others in the lead roles. This Bollywood film became a blockbuster because of its emotional storytelling and strong performances. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs 564.84 crore worldwide.

