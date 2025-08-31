Priya Marathe passes away at 38 after battle with cancer; a look at her life and loved ones Well-known Marathi actress Priya Marathe died at the age of 38. She is survived by her husband Shantanu Moghe. Know about her life and family here.

Marathi actress Priya Marathe passed away at 38 after a battle with cancer. Remembered for her memorable performances in Marathi and Hindi cinema, she leaves behind a grieving family and a large number of fans.

Her sudden demise has left the Marathi film and television industry in deep mourning. The actress is survived by her husband, Shantanu Moghe, and mother, Mrudula Marathe. Read further to know about her life and loved ones.

Priya Marathe passes away at 38 after battling cancer

Pavitra Rishta fame actress Priya Marathe died after battling cancer. She was 38 years old. She had been receiving cancer treatment, passed away at Mira Road, according to TV9 Marathi.

Priya Marathe husband and family

Talking about her personal life, Priya got married to her longtime friend and actor Shantanu Moghe in 2012. Shantanu Moghe is a Marathi actor and featured in several Marathi films and television shows. His notable works include 'Enigma - The Fallen Angel', 'Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji', and 'Ravrambha'. They both have worked together in the historical drama show 'Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji'. Priya and her husband Shantanu loved traveling and often shares pictures from their travel on social media.

Priya Marathe's father-in-law Shrikant Moghe, was also a veteran actor who worked in Marathi theatres and films. He died on March 7, 2021, at his Pune residence at the age of 91.

Career highlights: From Kasamh Se to Pavitra Rishta

According to IMDb, she transitioned to Hindi television with the serial ‘Kasamh Se’. However, her portrayal of Varsha in the hit serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’ gained critical acclaim. The serial Pavitra Rishta was created by Ekta Kapoor and also features Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others.

Notable Priya Marathe movies and serials

Throughout her career, she appeared in various soap operas like ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Bhaage Re Mann’, ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, ‘Almost Sufal Sampoorna’, ‘Kasak’, and others. Priya last appeared in ‘Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe’ alongside Vikram Gokhale, Urmilla Kanetkar Kothare, and others.

Tributes pouring in: Industry grief and heartfelt messages

Social media users expressed their condolences on the X platform (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, SHOCKING Actress #PriyaMarathe dies of Cancer. #RIP.”

Another user added, “A shining star dimmed too early… Priya Marathe, your art and smile will always stay with us. Rest in peace.”

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave paid heartfelt tribute to Priya by sharing a post on Instagram. In the post he wrote, "Priya Marathe" A great actress, some of my co-star in series and movies. But for me, the relationship was more important with her. Priya my cousin sister. The hard work she took after coming to this field, her faith in work were very commendable. She played every role with great heart and harmony."

He futher added, "She was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. Fighting with him she started working again. She again went in front of the audience with her simply beautiful acting through the drama, serial. But that cancer didn't leave her back.Once again her trouble jumped during our series "Tu Metshi Navane". Her partner throughout this journey @shantanusmoghe was strongly with her. My sister was a fighter, But finally her strength fell short. A heartfelt tribute to you PriyaI pray that you find peace wherever you are Om Shanti."

Legacy and remembrance: Why audiences loved Priya Marathe

Priya created a strong bond with her viewers with her exceptional performances in serials like ‘Pavitra Rishta’, where she played the character of Varsha, and Sony TV’s hit show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, where she played the role of ‘Jyoti Malhotra’.

