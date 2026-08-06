Who is Mini Mathur? All about Alliance Season 1 winner who beat Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani to lift trophy

New Delhi:

Alliance concluded its debut season with Mini Mathur emerging as the winner. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the strategy-based reality show saw Mini defeat actor Aly Goni and influencer Ruhee Dosani in the grand finale. Along with the trophy, she also took home the Rs 50 lakh cash prize. While Mini is a popular personality, fans have since been wanting to know more about her professional and personal life. Let's find out.

Who is Mini Mathur, the winner of Alliance?

Mini Mathur, 53, is a popular television host, actor and presenter who has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry for over two decades. She rose to fame as the host of Indian Idol and went on to anchor several popular television shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She has also hosted numerous award shows and entertainment specials.

Apart from television, Mini has appeared in films such as Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and I, Me Aur Main. She has also worked in the OTT space, playing Shefali Malhotra in Mind the Malhotras, State Counsel in Kaala and Ananya Panday's mother, Gayatri Rajwansh, in Call Me Bae.

Do you know filmmaker Kabir Khan is Mini Mathur's husband?

Mini Mathur is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan. The couple tied the knot in 1998 and have two children together - Vivaan and Sairah.

As for Kabir Khan, he started his career as a documentary filmmaker before making his Bollywood directorial debut with Kabul Express in 2006. He later directed several successful films, including New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and 83. His last directorial was Chandu Champion, which earned Kartik Aaryan his first National Award as the Best Actor.

What did Mini Mathur say after winning Alliance?

Mini Mathur won the trophy of Alliance and took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Reacting to her victory, Mini described the experience as one of the most challenging journeys of her life. "Winning Alliance feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically, and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger. There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I'll always cherish and lessons I'll carry with me for life", she said.

She further added, "Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game. Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I'll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey."

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance was a strategy-based reality show where contestants survived through alliances, betrayals and high-pressure challenges. The inaugural season featured contestants from television, films and the digital world.

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Mini Mathur wins Alliance; bags Rs 50 lakh cash prize after beating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani