The Traitors 2 trailer out; Mallika Sherawat tells Rhea Chakraborty, 'You were in jail'; Shweta Tiwari fights

New Delhi:

Prime Video has finally dropped the trailer for the second season of its reality series The Traitors, and things look far more intense this time. Hosted once again by Karan Johar, the new season returns to the grand Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, where trust is scarce, and every move could change the game.

The Traitors Season 2 trailer out

Adding a fresh twist this season is Boo, a mysterious new presence who brings the 'Buri Khabar' and adds another layer of suspense to the competition. The trailer offers a glimpse into another season packed with suspicion, secret alliances and unexpected betrayals. Players will once again battle it out as either Innocents or Traitors. While the Innocents must expose the hidden Traitors before they are eliminated, the Traitors will quietly work to remove their opponents without revealing their identities.

The game also promises tougher tasks, intense Circle of Shaq discussions and plenty of unexpected turns. As the competition progresses, friendships are put to the test and strategies become even more ruthless. Opening the trailer, Karan Johar sets the mood perfectly when he says, "This palace looks like a dream... and I can't wait to turn that dream into a nightmare." Watch the trailer of The Traitors Season 2 here:

Sharing his thoughts on the new season, Karan Johar said, "Season one of The Traitors broke through the clutter and formulaic reality content, and the audience response proved they were ready for something fresh. With season two, we knew we had to return with a game that was bigger, sharper, and even more unpredictable. But this time, the Players entered the palace fully aware of the format's twists and traps, armed with strategies, stronger instincts, and a ruthlessness that caught me off guard. This season, you'll witness friendships unravel, trust give way to paranoia, alliances crumble, and Players made choices that genuinely surprised and at times, even shocked me. That's the beauty of The Traitors—just when you think you've figured it out, the game turns everything on its head. As the host, I've had a front-row seat to some truly unbelievable moments, and I can honestly say I wasn't prepared for what unfolded this season. So, brace yourselves—The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 13. And trust me, you have no idea what's coming."

The Traitors Season 2: Contestants and release date

The trailer arrives shortly after Prime Video introduced all 21 contestants through its unique Dining Theatre of Treachery event.

With the winner set to take home a hefty cash prize and the coveted title, 21 celebrity contestants enter the palace ready to outsmart each other. The lineup includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.

The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning format. The series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with All3Media International. The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Prime Video in India on August 13. New episodes will be released every Thursday.

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The Traitors 2 contestants list out; Shalini Passi, Rhea Chakraborty and others set to join