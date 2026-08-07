Operation Safed Sagar release: Siddharth reveals why celebrities stay silent on national issues

New Delhi:

South Indian actor Siddharth has addressed the question of why several celebrities choose not to speak publicly on political and social issues. Speaking during the promotions of his recently released Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, the actor said the backlash artistes face online can make them hesitant to express their views.

Siddharth illustrated his point by referring to the debate surrounding activist Sonam Wangchuk and student protests. He said that whether a celebrity supports or opposes an issue, expressing an opinion can invite abuse on social media.

Whatever I write, gaali padti hai: Siddharth

Siddharth said he could make contrasting statements on issues such as Wangchuk or students' right to protest and still face criticism online. 'Whatever I write, inke Instagram pe gaali padti hai,' he said, explaining why artistes may choose to remain silent rather than enter contentious public debates.

The Rang De Basanti actor then urged people to stop directing their anger at artistes for their personal beliefs. He argued that an artiste's work should be assessed separately from their political opinions or individual statements.

'Stop hating artists,' Siddharth said, adding that it is unfair to judge someone's work solely on the basis of their personal beliefs or views.

Celebrities and the debate over speaking out

Siddharth's comments come amid renewed discussion about the role of celebrities in responding to national and social issues. Public figures are often expected to take a position on matters that generate widespread public debate, while those who remain silent can also face criticism for not speaking up.

Several actors and public personalities, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj, Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Vir Das and Vishal Dadlani, have previously spoken publicly on different social and political issues. Their statements have, at times, also drawn strong reactions online.

Siddharth's remarks highlight the other side of the debate: the pressure on public figures to have a position, even when they may choose not to publicly express one.

Siddharth’s latest release, Operation Safed Sagar

Siddharth is currently seen in Operation Safed Sagar, which premiered on Netflix on August 7. The series also stars Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

Directed by Oni Sen, the series has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP, along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films.

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