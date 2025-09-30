War 2 OTT update: When and where you might watch Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is expected to release on Netflix in October 2025. Check OTT update, cast, budget, and worldwide box office collection.

Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller 'War 2', which hit the theatres on August 14 alongside Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', is set to make its digital debut this month. The film, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani was produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Those who couldn't watched this film on big screens will now get a chance to stream it on OTT platforms. Read further to know when and where you can watch this film on your streaming devices.

War 2 OTT streaming update

According to a report by 123Telugu, the digital rights for this Hindi-language film have been acquired by Netflix. The film is expected to be available for streaming from October 9, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and other languages. However, it must be noted that there has been no official confirmation regarding the OTT release details as of now.

War 2 cast

In addition to the lead trio, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Vikram Singh, Arista Mehta, and Shah Zain Alam in key roles.

War 2: Budget and worldwide box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film 'War 2', was made with a budget of Rs 400 crore and has grossed Rs 364.35 crore at the worldwide box office. The film's net collection in India stands at Rs 236.55 crore.

More about War 2

Written by Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, the film received mixed reviews from both the audience and critics, resulting in an IMDb rating of 5.9. For those unfamiliar, War 2 is the direct sequel to the 2019 action film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor.

