OTT releases this week [Sept 29–Oct 4, 2025]: Madharaasi, Dakuaan Da Munda 3, Play Dirty and more This week’s OTT releases in India include Madharaasi, Dakuaan Da Munda 3, Play Dirty, Abbott Elementary S5, and more shows and films to stream.

With the arrival of October, cinephiles are in for a big dose of entertainment. Theatres are likely to be crowded, as the highly anticipated film Kantara: Chapter 1 is releasing on October 2, along with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

However, those who want to enjoy great films and series on OTT from the comfort of their homes will also find entertainment aplenty. The first week of October holds several releases. Let's have a look at the full list.

New OTT releases this week in India

Madharaasi

Tamil Madharaasi is arriving on October 1. The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Mohan, is now releasing on Prime Video from October 1. It is a psychological thriller.

13th

In addition, 13th: Some Lessons Are Not in Classrooms will also be released on OTT platforms on October 1. It will stream on Sony Liv. This web series stars Gagandev Rear, Paresh Pahuja, and Pradnya Motghare. It is a romantic drama.

Play Dirty

The English film 'Play Dirty' is also on this list. It will be available on Prime Video from October 1, 2025. This action thriller film stars Mark Wahlberg, Lakeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, and Tony Shalhoub.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3

If you enjoy Punjabi films, this week has an interesting treat for you. This week, the Punjabi action and crime thriller film Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is also releasing on OTT platforms. It will stream on ZEE5 from October 2.

The Game: You Never Play Alone

South actress Shraddha Srinath's web series 'The Game: You Never Play Alone' is also on this week's list. This crime mystery thriller web series will stream on Netflix from October 2. Vivia Saint and Hema Malini also star in lead roles.

Abbott Elementary Season 5

The wait for 'Abbott Elementary Season 5' is also coming to an end this week. It is scheduled to release on Jio Hotstar on October 2.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

The web series Monster: The Ed Gein Story will stream on Netflix on October 3.

Bigg Boss Tamil S9

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 also premieres this week. It will stream on Jio Hotstar from October 5.

