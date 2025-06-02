Veera Chandrahasa OTT Release: Kannada movie with 8.2 IMDb rating releases digitally | Deets Inside Veera Chandrahasa, which won the hearts of the audience with its great story, has recently been streamed online. The film is directed by Ravi Basrur.

New Delhi:

Several South Indian movies have unique stories and thrills, which are not seen in Hindi movies. One such thriller is the Kannada language mythological film Veera Chandrahasa, which, after making a splash in theatres, has now secretly hit OTT. Yes! Veera Chandrahasa, which won the hearts of the audience with its great story, has recently been streamed online. The film is directed by Ravi Basrur.

On which OTT platform was Veera Chandrahasa streamed?

Veera Chandrahasa was released on the big screen in April this year. It was produced under the banner of Hombale Films, a production house that has made many blockbuster films like KGF and Salaar. Veera Chandrahas impressed everyone with a unique and interesting mythological story, due to which the film also left its mark at the box office.

Last weekend, on May 31, Veera Chandrahas was streamed online on the famous OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. However, there was not much discussion about its OTT release, nor was it announced earlier by the makers. This movie got a good response from the fans in theatres and is now seen winning the hearts of cinephiles on OTT. This film has been trying hard to make its place in the list of most-watched movies on Prime Video for the last two days.

Positive rating from IMDb

The popularity of a film and its great content can be easily judged through the positive rating given by the Internet Movie Database, i.e. IMDb. Veera Chandrahasa has a great rating of 8.2/10. From this rating, it can be assumed that this film is indeed a must-watch movie, which will give you a different level of entertainment experience. Famous South cinema actors like Shila Shetty, Uday Kadabwal, Prasanna Shetgar Mandarati and Nagashri GS have played important roles in this film.

Also Read: Karan Johar announces Ananya Panday as Kartik Aaryan's co-star in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri