Karan Johar announces Ananya Panday as Kartik Aaryan's co-star in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri On Monday, Karan has not only revealed the name of Ananya in the film, which is Rumi, but has also shared the official release date of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

New Delhi:

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to announce the female lead of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Phew! I know the film, whose poster might just have its title and no space for the actors, has signed its heroine. Kartik Aaryan, who is doing his second film with Dharma after Naagzilla, will be seen romancing Ananya for the second time after Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Karan shared a photo of Kartik and Ananya sharing a kiss behind a passport, wrote, 'Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi!@kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s: 13th Feb, 2026.'

With this, Karan has not only revealed the name of Ananya in the film, which is Rumi, but has also shared the official release date of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.