Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT release on Netflix: Release date, languages and box office

New Delhi:

The wait for Pawan Kalyan fans is finally over as his highly anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has arrived on the OTT platform Netflix. Those who were eagerly waiting for its digital release can now stream the film online. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film initially hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The film received mixed reviews from audiences but generated strong buzz on social media as it made its digital debut. Read on to know more details about film's OTT release date, cast, box office numbers and languages.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh now streaming on Netflix

The Telugu action drama, Ustaad Bhagat Singh premiered on Netflix on April 16, 2026. The makers announced its OTT release date on April 11, 2026. Sharing the OTT release date announcement poster, Netflix India South wrote, "Peru Bhagay, kaani udhyamam ey thana gurthimpu (sic)."

Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer

The 1-minute and 50-second trailer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh offers a sneak peek into the storyline of Pawan Kalyan's action drama. While sharing the trailer video, Netflix India wrote, "Not your regular cop, he defines his own law. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam." Watch the trailer below:

In how many languages can you stream Ustaad Bhagat Singh online?

Viewers can stream this Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam with English subtitles.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection and IMDb rating

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned Rs 71.01 crore in India, while its gross collection in India stands at Rs 83.42 crore. The film grossed Rs 95.25 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has received a rating of 4.9 out of 10 so far, based on votes from 1.2K users.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Cast and crew details

Apart from actor Pawan Kalyan, who is also the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the film features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gautami, and Rao Ramesh. The film is directed by Harish Shankar and written by Dasaradh, Ramesh Reddy, and Harish Shankar.

Also Read: Toaster Movie X Review: Did Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's comedy drama impress the audience?