Toaster Movie X Review: Did Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's comedy drama impresses the audience?

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao, last seen in the gangster drama Maalik, has returned with the much-anticipated comedy-drama Toaster. The film premiered on April 15, 2026, on Netflix. Directed by Vivek Daschaudary, the movie features Sanya Malhotra in a leading role alongside a strong supporting cast, including Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Upendra Limaye, and Seema Pahwa.

Since its digital release, Toaster has been generating significant buzz on social media. Viewers were quick to binge-watch the film and took to X to share their reactions. Here's a look at how audiences are responding to Toaster.

Toaster movie X review

So far, Toaster has been receiving a largely positive response, with many viewers praising the performances and describing it as "unpredictably engaging." However, a section of the audience feels the film is average overall.

One user on X wrote, "Good Movie. Fun, Smooth. Different kind of movie. Must Watch". Another viewer noted that while the film is "uneven at times," but its humour keeps it entertaining. Sharing their thoughts on X, he wrote, "#Toaster serves up a quirky mix of dark comedy and chaos uneven at times, but its sharp humour and wild twists keep it entertaining. Verdict: Weirdly fun and unpredictably engaging"

One user praised Archana Puran Singh's performance and the overall cast, stating, "#Toaster movie was enjoyable man dk why some negative reviews have came up. Archana puran singh role was fantastic she did an excellent job Amazing cast and it goes well until climax where it messes up. But def a good watch"

Some viewers also felt that the film starts strong but loses momentum midway. One post read, "#Toaster - Started off really well but lost it's way in the second half making it an average flick. Actors were good."

Toaster movie: Plot and production details

The film Toaster follows the story of a man who simply wants to retrieve a toaster he once gifted after a couple calls off their wedding. What begins as a awkward task soon takes an unexpected turn, as he finds himself entangled in a murder case. It marks the debut of actress Patralekha as a producer. For the unversed, Toaster is produced under the banner of Kampa Film.

Also Read: Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's film has burnt edges but a warm centre