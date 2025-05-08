The Diplomat OTT release date: John Abraham's film gears up for digital release, know date and platform John Abraham's film The Diplomat proved to be effective in theatres. Now, this movie is all set to knock an OTT platform.

Fans eagerly await the OTT release of new films. The next name in this episode is The Diplomat, which sets an example of patriotism. Yes, John Abraham's The Diplomat, which left its mark from theatres to the box office, is now ready to knock on OTT. Its online streaming discussion has been going on for a long time and it seems to have been finalised now. Let us know when and where The Diplomat is going to be released on OTT.

When will The Diplomat come on OTT?

The Diplomat was released in theatres on March 14, 2025. Apart from actor John Abraham, many actors like Sadia Khateeb played important characters. This film is based on a true incident, in which the story of Uzma Ahmed's return from Pakistan to India is shown by taking the background of India and Pakistan as the basis.

If we look at the OTT release of The Diplomat, then on May 9, 2025, this brilliant film of director Shivam Nair will be streamed online on the famous OTT platform Netflix from 1:30 pm. Let us tell you that The Diplomat got a positive response from the audience and critics, which became the main reason for its success.

The Diplomat's collection record

According to Sacnilk, the budget of John Abraham's The Diplomat was around Rs 20 crores and this film did a lifetime business of Rs 40 crores at the domestic box office. The Diplomat became a hit film due to earning double its budget. The big thing is that the name of this movie has also been included in the club of John Abraham's successful patriotic films, Satyamev Jayate, Parmanu, Force and RAW.

