Thalaivan Thalaivi OTT release: Here’s what we know so far Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon’s Thalaivan Thalaivi, a box office hit, is set for OTT soon. Here’s the latest update on its release timeline and streaming details.

Thalaivan Thalaivi is directed by Pandiraj. The film was released in theatres on July 25. It is led by critically acclaimed actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon. Both actors have worked together for the first time in this film.

Thalaivan Thalaivi analyses the problems that arise between a married husband and wife due to family reasons. The film was received well by the audiences for its relatable content. The Tamil film has been declared a box office hit, as it has been able to recover its production cost.

Thalaivan Thalaivi OTT release update

Usually, in Tamil cinema, a film is released on the OTT platform 4 weeks after its release in theatres. In such a situation, since Tamil's biggest film, Coolie, is going to release on August 14, it is expected that Thalaivan Thalaivi will also run simultaneously in some theatres.

Hence, the makers have not yet revealed the official OTT release date. But Amazon Prime Video bought the OTT rights of Thalaivan Thalaivi and can possibly release the film on OTT after 6 weeks.

Thalaivan Thalaivi box office performance so far

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon starrer was made with a budget of Rs 33 crores and in 13 days, the film has earned Rs 49.1 crore in India. Its worldwide collection reached Rs 74.3 crore on Wednesday. The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Plot of Thalaivan Thalaivi

According to IMDb, Thalaivan Thalaivi is a film about two headstrong lovers navigating a turbulent relationship where passion and conflict intertwine, creating an intense emotional bond through their shared journey.

Thalaivan Thalaivi's song 'Potala Mutte' became very viral. Netizens, who have watched the film, said that it is a good comedy-drama. Apart from Vijay and Nithya, the film also features Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Myna Nandhini, Deepa Shankar, Vinodhini, Kaali Venkat and Chemban Vinod Jose among others.

