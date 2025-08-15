Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release date: Vijay Sethupathi’s rom-com to stream on Prime Video Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon’s first on-screen pairing, Thalaivan Thalaivii, is coming to Prime Video. Here’s the OTT release date and streaming details.

The romantic comedy drama film, 'Thalaivan Thalaivii', featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon, is all set to release on the digital screens this month. Written and directed by Pandiraaj, the film was initially released in theatres on July 25, 2025.

It is significant to note that this film marks the first on-screen appearance together for both lead actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon. Read further to know when and where you can watch this film online.

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release date and platform

Those who couldn't watch this movie in theatres will be able to stream it on the OTT streaming platform in the coming week. Taking to the various social media platforms, Prime Video shared a poster on Friday, August 15, 2025, announcing the film's OTT release date.

The caption of the post reads, "Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi... twice #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime, Aug 22." It must be noted that the film 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' will be able to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Prime Video.

About Thalaivan Thalaivii: Plot and cast details

Talking about its storyline, the film follows the life of a couple named Agasaveeran and Perarasi, two headstrong lovers, who have to deal with a rough relationship where passion and conflict mix, making them feel very connected through their shared journey.

The music of this film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and the Cinematography is done by M Sukumar. The movie is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Thalaivan Thalaivii box office collection and rating

The Tamil-language film performed well on its opening day at the box office upon its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy film collected Rs 5.2 crore on its opening day. However, its total box office collection stands at Rs 83.6 crore worldwide. Notably, critics have given a total of 6.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

