Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2 first motion poster unveiled on Independence Day | See Post The first look motion poster of the most anticipated film 'Border 2' was unveiled by the makers on Friday, August 15, 2025, coinciding with India's Independence Day. The film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The makers of the upcoming war drama film 'Border 2' announced its release date with a first motion poster on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day 2025, i.e., August 15. For the unversed, this film is the second instalment of the hit 1997 film 'Border'.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the action war drama film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mouni Roy and others in the key roles.

Border 2 motion poster unveiled

Taking to the social media handles, T-Series shared a motion poster of Border 2, which features Sunny Deol in an angry look, holding a long gun, aiming at the enemies. The caption of the post reads, "Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar! #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026 #HappyIndependenceDay!"

Border 2 release date changed

Along with the poster, makers also announced the release of this highly anticipated war drama film. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on January 22, 2026, just ahead of Republic Day 2026. Earlier, the film was set to be released on Friday, January 23, 2026, but the makers decided to change it to Thursday, so that it can benefit from the long weekend. The film 'Border 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

About Border budget and its box office collection

For those who may not know, the first part of the 'Border' franchise, titled 'Border', which was released in 1997, was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971). It was well-received by the audience at the time of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Bollywood film was made with a budget of Rs 10 crore and managed to collect Rs 64.98 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Coolie box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna's action thriller opens strong