Samantha to host Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, promo draws inspiration from Maa Inti Bangaaram | Watch

New Delhi:

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to take on a new role as the host of Celebrity MasterChef Tamil. The upcoming cooking reality show will bring together popular Tamil celebrities, with food, entertainment and the contestants' personalities taking centre stage. The producers have treated fans with a promo of the show, which has gained popularity due to its link with Samantha's recent film. Read on to know more details about the show.

Samantha to host Celebrity MasterChef Tamil

The promo of Celebrity MasterChef Tamil also appears to take inspiration from Samantha’s recently released Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Sharing the promo, Sony LIV wrote in the caption, "The ultimate culinary face-off begins here, with @samantharuthprabhuoffl leading the way. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil — Coming soon on Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV (sic)." Take a look below:

Social media users and fans have expressed their excitement over the announcement. One user commented, “Akka, welcome to Tamil! Missed this sooo much.” Another wrote, “THE QUEEN’S SHOW BEGINS!”

More about Celebrity MasterChef Tamil

So far, the makers haven't revealed details about the contestants, premiere date and episodes. Notably, the show is produced by Banijay Asia, and brings the much-loved MasterChef format to Tamil audiences with a local twist.

It is expected that the reality show will feature popular celebrity faces, local flavours and plenty of fun moments as the contestants bring their personalities and chemistry to the kitchen.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu film Maa Indi Bangaaram alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in key roles. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film initially hit theatres on June 19 and later made its OTT debut on July 17 on JioHotstar. The film also marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's big-screen comeback after her 2023 romantic drama film Kushi.

The film was well received by the audience and went on to become a blockbuster hit, grossing Rs 100 crore worldwide.

On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The couple got married on December 1, 2025, in a private yet spiritual ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

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After blockbuster theatrical run, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram heads to OTT