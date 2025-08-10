Box Office collection 9 August 2025: Mahavatar Narasimha on top; Saiyaara, SOS 2, Dhadak 2 grow 9 August 2025 box office update: Mahavatar Narasimha stays on top, Saiyaara crosses Rs 314 crore, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 collections rise on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Saturday proved to be a good day for films at the box office as several films are running in theatres. This includes new releases like 'Udaipur Files' and 'Andaaz 2', along with previous films 'Mahavatar Narasimha', 'Dhadak 2'. While these films are in contention at the box office, the July release Saiyaara is still minting money at the ticket counter

While August 9 was an average day for most films, 'Mahavatar Narasimha' won the race and left everyone behind in terms of earnings. Let's have a look at the box office report of each release.

Udaipur Files 9 Aug box office performance

Vijay Raaz starrer 'Udaipur Files' was released in theatres on Friday after going to court for several days. It started with just Rs 13 lakh in theatres on the opening day. On Saturday, the film earned only Rs 1 lakh. For the unversed, the film is based on Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was allegedly murdered by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Gaus.

Read our Udaipur Files X review for viewer reactions.

Andaaz 2 box office update

Sunil Darshan's film 'Andaaz 2' was also released in theatres on Friday. This time, new actors like Ayush Kumar, Kaysha and Natasha Fernandes have led the film. It earned Rs 12 lakh at the box office on the first day. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 19 lakh. The total collection, 'Andaaz 2' in two days is Rs 31 lakh. Let us tell you that this film is a sequel to the 2003 film 'Andaaz'.

Son of Sardaar 2 9 Aug 2025 box office

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' saw a jump in its earnings on Saturday. The film earned Rs 4 crore on Saturday, while it earned Rs 1.25 crore on Friday. The film has collected Rs 38.25 crore in 9 days.

Dhadak 2 9 Aug box office report

It has been 9 days since Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's film 'Dhadak 2' was released in theatres. The film earned Rs 1.40 crore last Saturday, while it earned only Rs 60 lakh on Friday. So far, the Dharma film has earned Rs 18.70 crore at the box office.

Read the full Dhadak 2 movie review.

Mahavatar Narasimha box office collection 9 Aug 2025

The magic of 'Mahavatar Narasimha' continues at the box office. It made the highest collection on Saturday, leaving behind all the other films. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the animated movie earned Rs 19.50 crore on Saturday. On Friday, the film earned Rs 7.50 crore. So far, the film has earned Rs 145.15 crore in 16 days.

Saiyaara movie box office collection update

'Saiyaara' starring Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda again saw an increase on Saturday. The film earned Rs 3.35 crore on Saturday, while it had earned Rs 2 crore on Friday. Directed by Mohit Suri, the YRF movie has earned Rs 314.10 crore in 23 days.

Read our Saiyaara movie review to know why it’s still ruling theatres.