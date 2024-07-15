Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' release date announced | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : TEASER SNAPSHOTS 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is an OTT film

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dilruba was loved by the audience. Social media users have been demanding its sequel since the inaugural part was released. Their wishes were granted when Netflix announced the sequel as Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. However, the part 2 has been delayed several times. But now finally the makers have officially announced the release date of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The film features Vikrant, Taapsee and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba release date

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the story of love, betrayal, and crime that keeps your heart racing. On August 9, the thrilling tale of misfortune-stricken lovers Rani and Rishu will come to life, transporting viewers on an incredible journey. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant, Sunny and Jimmy Shergill, the film is directed by Jayprad Desai and was written, co-produced, and shot by Kanika Dhillon. This sequel, directed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films, promises to be a rollercoaster of romance, suspense, and surprising turns in the recognisable vein of the fictional Indian Pulp writer Dinesh Pandit.

Sunny Kushal and Jimmy Shergill add to the cast

The tale of Haseen Dillruba picks up where the first movie left off, following Rishabh Saxena and Rani Kashyap as they attempt to make a new life for themselves in the energetic city of Agra. The appearance of Sunny Kaushal's character, Abhimanyu, adds a new level of intrigue to the story as their search, pursued by authorities and marked by bloodstains, takes a dramatic turn. Jimmy Shergill and numerous others who wish to thwart their dreams for a "happily ever after" become new foes for the couple.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's story of passion will streaming exclusively on Netflix starting on August 9.

