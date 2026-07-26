Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar eliminated from Lock Upp 2 as Harshad-Yogesh enter with a game-changing task

New Delhi:

Netflix's Lock Upp 2 witnessed a major twist as Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar were eliminated from the reality show following an intense task. The latest episode saw jailer Riteish Deshmukh introduce a challenging game, giving evicted contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat a chance to re-enter the show.

For the unversed, in Saturday's Judgement Day episode, TV actor Harshad Chopda was evicted from the show after receiving fewer votes from the inmates. Read on to know what happened in today's (July 27) Lock Upp 2 episode.

Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar eliminated from Lock Upp 2

During the July 26 episode, jailer Riteish Deshmukh met the inmates in the task area, where he introduced Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat as security guards and gave them a challenge to earn their way back into the game show.

He went on to explain that Harshad Chopda would face Sufi Motiwala, while Yogesh Rawat would compete against Dheeraj Dhoopar. The task would decide which contestants were deserving of staying in the competition and who would be eliminated.

As the task ended, Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat managed to collect the weights from their briefcases and won the task, leaving Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar behind.

Sharing the promo of the July 26th episode, Netflix India Reality wrote, "Ab yeh guards hi banenge inmates ka biggest risk! Watch Lock Upp, every Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix." Take a look below:

What happened in this week's Judgement Day?

For the unversed, in Saturday's episode of Lock Upp 2, among the 'At Risk' inmates, Pamala Serena saved herself after revealing her secret, while Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala faced elimination. After voting, Harshad received fewer votes and was evicted, while Sufi was saved by the inmates.

While revealing her secret, Pamala admitted that she placed bets on the cricket matches with the help of information received from her friend. She said, "This is my secret. I am not proud of it. When I was a student. I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers, and he used to get tips about who would win, who would score. The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and place bets. I was a student at that time, so I took tips from my friend, and then I placed bets. I made a lot of money, but it was legal in London; you could bet on matches."

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Harshad Chopda evicted from Lock Upp 2; Pamala Serena secures herself with a shocking secret