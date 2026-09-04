Varun Dhawan joins Samay Raina as new episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 releases; where to watch

Samay Raina has released a special episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 on Netflix, and this time Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr are joining the madness. The episode is now available to watch on OTT.

Varun Dhawan joins Samay Raina on Latent, episode out now

Known for its unfiltered humour and unpredictable performances, India's Got Latent has built a strong following with its viral moments and spontaneous comedy. This special episode promises the same chaotic energy, with Varun joining Samay and the other guests. Users can now watch the episode on Netflix.

About attending the show, Varun Dhawan said, "Comedy is a genre I love performing and enjoy watching as well. Samay's brand of comedy is so unpredictable that I wanted to experience it live. I had a great time and hopefully everyone on Netflix enjoys this special as much as I did."

Fans took to the comment box, and shared their excitement for the episode. They wrote, "Already Watched full Paisa wasool episode h", "I think Sharon became permanent panellist now in latent", "This gonna blow up once Sharon’s latent will drops", and others.

Who won the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2?

Vijay Poriya, a stand-up comedian known for performing at comedy shows in Gujarat, was among the performers in the episode. He chose dogs as the subject of his stand-up act, which received a mixed response from the panel. The comedian is also grabbing attention for his appearance on India's Got Latent 2 and winning it too. The stand-up comedian won Rs 1 lakh on the show, making his performance one of the highlights of the latest episode.

Poriya also managed to turn things around towards the end. He secured a perfect average score that matched the judges' score of 8.5, making him the winner of the episode. The exclusive episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 is streaming only on Netflix.

What do we know about the upcoming episode of India's Got Latent 2?

The next episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 will feature Rakhi Sawant. The episode is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 6, and will stream simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube.

Also read:

Who is Vijay Poriya, stand-up comedian who won on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 featuring Varun Dhawan